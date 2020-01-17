Do this for a reason

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A motorcyclist covered his face with a scarf when driving on a Broward County road on Friday. He said he was afraid to show his face, not because he was going to break the law, but because he feared that just attending the massive #MLKRideout event this weekend could lead to his arrest.

The motorcyclist said he attended the event, formerly known as Wheels Up, Guns Down, to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s philosophy of nonviolence. He was aware of the intensity of law enforcement measures that the event suffered each year.

“We’re just trying to be safe. I try to drive safely – without endangering people’s lives, “said the driver, adding that he has been a #MLKRideout participant since 2013.

A # MLKRideout participant wants drivers and police officers to remember that the organizers of the nationwide event, which also includes cyclists, have altruistic motives. Some say they take part in protests against racism, police brutality and economic injustice. Others feel part of the biker community.

“We are actually doing this for a good cause,” he said. “It stops the violence. It takes many children away from home stress; the fights. “

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police Department officers are ready to arrest daredevils who only want to take dangerous risks while demonstrating their skills on the road.

The Florida law did not specifically prohibit wheelies, a basic requirement for motorcycle racing, until a new law in 2008 required motorcyclists to “keep both wheels on the ground at all times.” Violators must be fined $ 1,000 for a first offense, $ 2,500, for a second offense and a third-degree criminal complaint, up to 5 years imprisonment and a $ 5,000 fine for the third offense can be.

Soldiers also remind drivers that driving dirt bikes and off-road vehicles on public highways is prohibited. Florida law requires ATV drivers to wear over-the-ankle boots, eye protection and a hard hat.

Last year, Broward Sheriff MPs and MDPD officials towed dozens of off-road vehicles and dirt bikes. Videos of riders who mocked police officers who were outnumbered went viral on social media. FHP Lt. Robert Cannon, a spokesman for FHP, issued a serious warning during a press conference at the Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters in Doral.

“We’re going to be on air support,” said Cannon. “There is no air support. These motorcycles can overtake our vehicles. We will not persecute you, but we will find you. “

