The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Sixers in Philadelphia 36: 9 on Saturday.

After LeBron James and Co. started the season with a 24-3 mark, they have been falling back a bit lately. The squad is only 12-6 in the last 18 games.

After both James and Anthony Davis struggled this season, there is a feeling that the Lakers are a bit vulnerable. What does that mean exactly? Los Angeles has to go there and finalize a bold deal before next month’s NBA trading deadline.

The need: Point Guard has become an important issue for the Lakers. Here both the depth and the actual effect have to be questioned.

It has been reported that Los Angeles is not satisfied with the production of the experienced Point Guard Rondo district. In fact, general manager Rob Pelinka and Co. kicked the tires of recently retired free agent Darren Collison.

Rondo only averages 5.4 assists per game, the lowest performance since its 2006/07 rookie season.

Neither Quinn Cook nor Alex Caruso have proven able to take over the starting job from Rondo.

On a prayer and a wing: There is a reason why Los Angeles chased Kawhi Leonard in free hand. The team needs a real three-and-three wing to work with LeBron and AD.

Danny Green is perfectly fine for the role he played in Los Angeles. The NBA champion is a solid defender who will knock the three down this season with a rate of 39%.

Still, the Lakers could potentially be able to include a more complete player in the mix. The possibility of postponing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s contract adds another level.

At this point, Los Angeles would be better off playing Green as the super submarine. The Lakers imagined Andre Iguodala would come to the table before it became clear that the Memphis Grizzlies were not buying him out.

The assets: Surprisingly, Los Angeles needs to do some things that could help make a remarkable trade possible before the deadline.

Most thought the Lakers had no options to expand their predefined core group. That is no longer the case.

Now that Kyle Kuzma is in the trading block, the whole dynamic is changing here. Remember Los Angeles fought back last summer to get him to trade Anthony Davis in New Orleans.

Kuzma is an aspiring star. Add the expiring Caldwell-Pope contract and some fillers, and the Lakers could do something.

The possibilities

Acquire Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris from the pistons for Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

This trade makes sense by giving Los Angeles a top-notch point guard to launch its offensive while at the same time putting a proven striker in Morris on the cheap side. In return, the pistons are given a potential centerpiece in Kuzma to begin rebuilding.

Acquire Elfrid Payton and Dennis Smith Jr. from the Knicks for Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Moving this way would not be a game changer. It would also allow the Lakers to hold on to Kuzma. With an average of 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season, Payton would be an upgrade over Rondo. Smith Jr. would be nothing more than a wild card. In terms of knicks, they get a few youngsters in that of Caruso and Horton-Tucker, while creating a flexible cap for the summer. That was the goal of the organization.

Acquire Davis Bertans and Isaiah Thomas by the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Washington may not want to risk losing Bertans as a free agent this summer. For this reason, the fourth section was placed on the trading block before the deadline in February. With the acquisition of Kuzma, Washington will have a future core. The Lakers add a great ability to knock the three over and someone in Thomas who could be a wild card that might make it work after fighting LeBron in Cleveland years ago.

Takeover of Bogdan Bogdanovic by the kings for Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell Pope.

This is a possibility that has been spoken about occasionally in the past few weeks. Sacramento may want to have something for Bogdanovic before he meets a restricted free agency. Adding Kuzma to the mix makes sense since he excelled with the Lakers under Luke Walton last season. In return, Los Angeles will receive a veteran who will average 14.5 points this season at 38% from a distance.

ultimately

These are just a few examples of realistic trades that the Lakers might be able to close before February 6th.

Director General Rob Pelinka must be active on all these fronts. The window is now for this Los Angeles team to get out of the Western Conference.

If the team were to sit on their hands in the next few weeks, it would be a dramatic failure. This would also allow clippers, nuggets, jazz, and mavericks to narrow the gap between themselves and the Lakers.