Do not trust your memories if you have a lot of weed, says research News

(CNN) – You are chatting on a train with a friend sitting in front of you, you are both high about smoking marijuana. Suddenly you see a fight breaking out on the platform below. A guard struggles with a man who kicks him.

After the man is subdued and removed from the scene, your companion excitedly tells what he saw, just to add a detail that you don’t remember: there was a police dog on the scene.

Would your memories contain a dog as part of the fight? Most likely yes, especially if you are high.

A new study published Monday showed that people who knew only one weed had doubled their number of “false memories” in a virtual reality scenario compared to those who popped a placebo, said study author Johannes Ramaekers, a professor in psychopharmacology at Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

A false memory is a memory of something that has not happened or a memory that is different from the way it actually happened, often caused by suggestions from others.

“We are all susceptible to the formation of false memories, regardless of cannabis use,” Ramaekers said. “However, the sensitivity to false memories increases with cannabis. Among cannabis, users can easily accept fake truths for true memory.”

A potential impact

Why does this matter? Considering state after state legalization of marijuana, an increase in false memories could play an increasing role in criminal cases, said co-author Elizabeth Loftus, a professor of psychological sciences at the criminology department of the University of California, Irvine.

“This new work suggests that authorities need to be extra careful when interviewing someone,” Loftus said. They should consider “removing them from a situation where they might be exposed to suggestive information that could contaminate their memory.”

And there is the possibility to create false memories that affect friends, family and colleagues.

“Forming false memories can change the interpretation of work-related activities and social interactions with others,” Ramaekers said.

“There are many situations in which someone’s memory matters,” Loftus said. “For example, a family dispute such as two siblings arguing about what happened in the past about a Thanksgiving table.”

Make a fake memory

“It is very easy to distort memory for the details of an event,” said Loftus, who discovered the psychological concept called the “disinformation effect” and witnessed or consulted in such large trials as O.J. Simpson, Ted Bundy and the Menendez brothers.

In countless investigations for decades, Loftus has shown that when witnesses receive false information about something they have seen, such as an error in the details, they will remember things that were only presented to them after the event was completely over.

In the 1990s she started investigating whether it was possible to implant completely false memories.

“It’s one thing to make people think the perpetrator had a brown jacket instead of a green jacket, but can you plant completely false” rich “memories in the mind for something that didn’t happen?” Early Loftus.

“In one of the first studies on this subject, we had people reminded that they were lost in a mall as children and needed to be rescued and reunited with their family, even though it never happened,” she said.

Other researchers even went so far as to implant memories that they were “attacked as a child by an evil animal; have a serious accident inside or outside as a child; even witnessing someone demonically possessed, “said Loftus.

Can this always happen to us? Not likely, said Loftus.

“It’s very easy to distort memory for the details of an event,” she said. “It takes a lot more effort to plant one of these rich false memories.”

Are real memories coming back?

In addition to witnessing the fight with the virtual train platform, the subjects in the current experiment also underwent a first-person virtual reality scenario in which they became a student who needed money and stole a scholarship. In a third experiment, they were asked to remember words they had never received.

“This study showed that cannabis increased the number of false memories in all three memory paradigms,” Ramaekers said.

Although science is not entirely sure why, researchers suspect cannabis activates receptors in the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center, and possibly causes “fragmentation of thoughts, loosening of associations, and increased deductibility,” he said.

However, when asked to recall the words or events a week later, the study found no real difference between cannabis users and the control group. They could remember the events as they actually took place.

“The findings suggest that investigative interviewers should minimize the interrogation of cannabis stunned eyewitnesses and suspects and instead have to wait until the first possible time after sobriety is reached,” Ramaekers said.

The same advice may apply to family and friends, especially to ordinary weed users.

There are indications that “chronic cannabis use may cause a persistent decline in cognitive (or) memory function, even after prolonged abstinence and no THC in blood,” Ramaekers said.

.