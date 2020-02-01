The British public has been told that something very important happened yesterday; something so grand and historic that nothing will be the same.

Tory MP Mark Francois planned to become very emotional about it. Not the ever-blinded drunk-and-burst-in-patriotic-number kind of emotional – he just wants a quiet moment to process the depth of the Brexite triumph over the Brussels dictatorship.

“I’m not going to bed. I’m staying up and watching the sun rise in a free country,” he said about his Brexit celebration plan.

It is tempting to imagine this new zen Francois – a Francois that is less red and flammable – who sits on a roof with her eyes closed and cross-legged, mediates at dawn and his own future in the conservative rear seats – but it doesn’t work to happen. Brexit is not really over yet. And Mark Francois will not stop appearing on TV, become crimson and say very stupid things.

The first phase is now ready, it is true. But little has been resolved about the relationship of the United Kingdom with the European Union. We have a rough outline of the conditions for our departure, full of uncomfortable fudges on very basic issues, such as border arrangements between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

1/20 Great Britain votes to leave the European Union – 23 June 2016

A referendum is being held on Britain’s membership of the European Union. Fifty-two percent of the country votes for departure

AFP via Getty

2/20 David Cameron resigns – 24 June 2016

David Cameron resigns in the morning of the result after leading the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU

Getty

3/20 Theresa May takes the lead – 13 July 2016

Theresa May becomes leader of the conservative party and prime minister and wins the leadership game without opposition after Andrea Leadsom quits

Getty

4/20 Supreme Court decides parliament must vote on Brexit – November 2016 – November 3, 2016

The High Court ruled that the parliament should vote on the activation of Article 50, which would start the Brexit process

5/20 Article 50 activated – 28 March 2017

The prime minister activates article 50 after the parliament endorses the result of the referendum

Getty

6/20 May calls for elections – 18 April 2018

Looking for a mandate for her Brexit plan, May goes to the country

Getty

7/20 May loses majority because Labor surprisingly wins – 8 June 2017

After a disastrous campaign, Theresa May loses her majority in the commons and turns to the DUP for support. The Labor party of Jeremy Corbyn makes a profit after it is predicted that she will lose heavily

AFP / Getty

8/20 Negotiations begin – 19 June 2017

David Davis and Michel Barnier, chief negotiators for the UK and the EU respectively, hold a press conference on the first day of the Brexit negotiations. Soon after the start of negotiations, it becomes clear that the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will prove to be a major bottleneck

AFP / Getty

5/20 MPs vote that the withdrawal agreement must be ratified by the parliament – 13 December 2017

The government suffers a defeat in parliament over the EU withdrawal agreement and guarantees that MPs get a “meaningful vote” about the deal

10/20 Boris Johnson resigns as foreign secretary – 11 July 2018

After a summit at Checkers where the prime minister claimed to have received government support for her deal, Boris Johnson resigns as foreign minister together with David Davis, the Brexit secretary

Reuters

11/20 Draft cancellation agreement – 15 November 2018

The draft revocation agreement regulates the divorce law of Great Britain, guarantees the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and vice versa and includes a political declaration obliging both parties to frictionless trade in goods and cooperation on security matters. The deal also includes the backstop, which is an anathema to many brexiteers and Dominic Raab and Esther McVey resign from the cabinet in protest

Getty

12/20 May resigns – 24 May 2019

Theresa May resigns after several unsuccessful attempts to force her revocation agreement through the commons

Reuters

13/20 Johnson takes over – July 24, 2019

Boris Johnson is elected leader of the conservative party in a landslide victory. He later goes to Buckingham Palace where the Queen invites him to form a government

Getty

14/20 Provisional Parliament – 28 August 2019

Boris Johnson announces parliament for five weeks in the run-up to the agreed departure date of the UK on October 31.

Stephen Morgan MP

15/20 Prorogation declared illegal – 24 September 2019

The High Court ruled that Johnson’s preaching of parliament is “illegal” after a legal dispute by businesswoman Gina Miller

Getty

16/20 Johnson agrees with Varadkar – October

After a summit in Merseyside, Johnson compromises on the backstop with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar – making Brexiteers’ withdrawal agreement more enjoyable

Getty

17/20 Final Say mars requires second referendum – October 19, 2019

While Parliament approves the Letwin amendment calling on the prime minister to request a further delay from Brexit, protesters take to the streets in the final show of violence for a Final Say referendum

Getty

18/20 Johnson wins 80 majority majority – 12 December 2019

Conservatives win the December elections in a landslide, giving Boris Johnson a large majority to pass his Brexit deal and pursue his domestic agenda

Getty

19/20 Withdrawal of deal passes parliament – December 20, 2019

The withdrawal agreement goes through the commons with a majority of 124

Getty

20/20 EU Parliament supports UK withdrawal agreement – January 29, 2020

Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly support the ratification of Great Britain’s departure and pave the way for Brexit two days later on 31 January. After the vote, the members join forces and sing Auld Lang Syne

AFP / Getty

As we enter the transition period and embark on the concise negotiations of trade agreements, there is a painful inevitability in reliving the same theater of the absurd, in which the same players wearing the same disguises will take the stage and the same lines.

In the past 12 months we have been inundated with talks about deadlines, possible extensions and the threat of a cliff turn. In 2020 we will be inundated with talks about deadlines, possible extensions and the threat of an abyss on the cliff. If you thought Francois, Steve Baker, Iain Duncan Smith and the rest of the team from the European Research Group (ERG) told us how those arrogant, controlling bullies in Brussels are trying to screw us up, you are seriously mistaken. Because while the orgy of Union Jack waves retreats and details of necessary considerations and compromises appear, the Tory echo will rage again and tell us that those arrogant, controlling bullies in Brussels are trying to ruin us.

The ERG still needs a bogeyman and the EU will continue to comply with the law. Boris Johnson and his key ministers – if they don’t fight the enemy – could simply replace those annoying Remainer MPs as partners in the terrible crime of not delivering the one, real, tough Brexit.

view more

This is not what the British people voted for, they will say. This is not a Brexit at all. Can we have our real Brexit back please?

Brexit remains a fantasy of beautiful isolation in an interdependent world. It is also an opportunity to bathe in martyrdom when those forces of interdependence become real.

Francois, a former part-time officer in the territorial army, loves his military metaphors. He is also fond of thinking in quasi-religious terms about the good versus evil struggle for political “freedom.” Do you remember he channeled Jesus Christ himself after a disappointing defeat in the Commons last April? “Forgive their father,” he said earnestly. “Because they don’t know what they are doing.”

So let’s give Francois his moment of rest to watch the sunrise. He and the others still have time before they pick up their crosses and call to heaven about the great Brexit betrayal that lies ahead.

