Do not expect a drone to deliver your pizza quickly; Blame the human beings

Your dream of having a pizza delivered by a drone or an Amazon drone knocking on the door remains a dream because researchers have revealed that a drone delivery service is unrealistic and may not be possible in densely populated areas such as New York or New Delhi. The reason is simple: the demand for drone delivery in e-retail is high, but the ability to meet that demand is very low. For a city like New York, the optimal design for the test locations, based on all factors, is three drone facilities that cover 75 percent of the NYC area and 34 percent of the population.

“Opening a fourth facility increases the area and population coverage to 84 percent and 38 percent, respectively, but the increase in operating costs is not sufficient to cover the facility costs,” said researchers at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. “We analyze the trade-offs between distribution costs and revenue under various social problems with drones such as customer preferences and legal and technological constraints,” said Fatma Gzara, professor at the Management Sciences department of Waterloo. “We can then make informed decisions about how many facilities we open, which services we offer at that facility, and which services we want to make available to customers in certain areas,” she added.

The new study, published in the Transportation Science journal, investigated how it is possible and desirable to use drones for e-retailers, taking into account costs and effectiveness in certain population areas and locations. The study, conducted by Gohram Baloch and Gzara, used New York City as an example and looks at data around the Manhattan area. The authors divided the area into city districts based on population and size. Baloch and Gzara said they chose New York because the world’s largest e-retail company, Amazon, first started its 2-hour delivery service in the Big Apple. “Our results show that government regulations, technological constraints and service decisions play a crucial role in optimal configurations and drone target markets,” Gzara said.

“Among current drone landing capabilities, a drone delivery service may not be possible in a densely populated area such as Manhattan, where there is expected to be a high demand for such a service,” the researchers wrote. The e-retailers can reach smaller markets and more price-sensitive customers by offering possible discounts on drone-delivered orders, the findings showed.

