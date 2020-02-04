Dangal’s actress, Zaira Wasim, is no longer part of Bollywood, but is quite active in her social media pages. Today, he visited his Instagram page to share a long post in which he shared in what conditions the people of Kashmir currently live.

Zaira Wasim wrote: “Kashmir continues to suffer and rise and fall between hope and frustration.” There is a false and uncomfortable appearance of calm rather than growing despair and sadness। Cashmeres continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to impose restrictions on our freedom. Why do we have to live in the world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and folded? Why is it so easy to silence our voices? Why is it so easy to restrict our freedom of expression? Why are we not allowed to express our opinions, much less our disapproval of decisions made against our wishes? “

Zaira Wasim on the situation in Kashmir: “Do not believe in unfair representation or in the media of Rosy Hue”

She also added: “Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our opinion, our opinion is cruelly condemned? What is so easy to stop our voices so severely? Why can’t we live simple lives without having to fight and remind the world of our existence? Why is the life of a Kashmir about experiencing a life of crisis, blockage and disturbances so abundant that it has taken away the recognition of the normality and harmony of hearts and minds?

Check out the post below.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8HbAKKlUvT/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

In August 2019, when Article 370 was eliminated in Kashmir, many basic services such as mobile internet, cell phone network, landline and other connectivity in the region were cut. On January 25, these services began again in the Valley.

The actress of Sky Is Pink even questioned why the authorities made people live in such a situation. Zaira Wasim wrote: “Hundreds of questions like these, unanswered; leaving us baffled and frustrated, but our frustrations find no way out. The authority does not make the slightest effort to stop our doubts and speculation, but stubbornly tends to limit its existence in a confusing, conflictive and paralytic world. “

