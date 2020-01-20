Do not be fooled, Manchester United lightweight is no longer at Liverpool level

Do not get caught up in a tense second half and even more tense final stages. Do not let the margin of victory comfortable, but emphatic, fool you. Do not think that, even before the end of Mohamed Salah’s second, Manchester United was close to leaving Anfield with a result.

Even if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had achieved, by hook or by crook, his undefeated record against Jurgen Klopp in three games, as seemed possible during that increasingly frantic set of late attacks, that would not have masked the quality chasm between the elected champions and a side that somehow remains as tall as the fifth.

Solskjaer has repeatedly insisted this season that Manchester City remains the best team in the country, despite the gap at the top of the Premier League table that provides strong evidence to the contrary. Perhaps, after this first trip to Anfield as a manager, you can appreciate the bar that Liverpool has set.

United may have been in this game until its final kick, but there were times, particularly in the first half, when this threatened to be a victory as complete as the one Liverpool had enjoyed over its historic rivals in years.

There were also nuances of the recent Manchester derby in Old Trafford, when United somehow avoided an attack. That attack didn’t come today either, but it’s starting to feel late. It may even be necessary, to fully demonstrate how much distance United has to travel before they can expect to win such matches.

1/22 Alisson – 7

fake images

22/2 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

AP

3/22 Joe Gómez – 7

fake images

22/4 Virgil van Dijk – 8

AP

5/22 Andy Robertson – 6

EPA

6/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

fake images

22/7 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8

REUTERS

22/8 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Action images through Reuters

9/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

fake images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6

Action images through Reuters

11/22 Sadio Mané – 6

Pennsylvania

12/22 David de Gea – 5

Action images through Reuters

13/22 Brandon Williams – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

14/22 Luke Shaw – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Harry Maguire – 5

CameraSport through Getty Images

16/22 Victor Lindelof – 5

REUTERS

17/22 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 4

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

18/22 Fred – 6

Manchester United through Getty Imag

19/22 Nemanja Matic – 6

AFP through Getty Images

20/22 Andreas Pereira – 4

AFP through Getty Images

21/22 Daniel James – 4

EPA

22/22 Anthony Martial – 4

AFP through Getty Images

The absence of Marcus Rashford did not help Solskjaer and in many ways colored this game. Although the United coach says his top scorer would be out for “weeks” before the kick-off, it is understood that Rashford’s dismissal is more likely to last for months. United has paid a considerable price for the possibility of a fourth-round FA Cup trip to Prenton Park.

No Rashford meant that one of Solskjaer’s two divided center strikers would be a player who hasn’t scored a goal in any competition since August. Daniel James or his strike partner Anthony Martial took promising positions in the space vacated by Liverpool defenders, but did not take advantage, wasting several promising escapades.

There were poor individual screens across the field. Even Aaron Wan-Bissaka, probably the best of the Kingdom’s summer business and brilliant a month ago in the Etihad victory, kept his head spinning. Liverpool’s movement speed was too great for the young side to face him. This was his most difficult day with a United shirt.

Solskjaer’s persistence with Andreas Pereira continues to baffle. There was a moment towards the end of the first half when, after a retired Liverpool defender allowed him to advance to the penalty area, he turned and stumbled upon James. Both fell to the grass. A promising attack went out. It was United’s performance in microcosm.

But it was a collective failure, rather than a single individual. There are glimpses of something from time to time, an idea to work, a particular ability to develop, but all too often you wonder how these players came to represent one of the biggest clubs in the world, deserving of a place in the Wage bill largest in the Premier League.

Salah’s goal meant that the score better reflected the balance of the game, but in reality, Liverpool should have won by more. A two-goal defeat conceals how one-dimensional United was in attack, how dilapidated they were in defense, how light they were in the midfield.

A true beating is coming at some point. It may even be necessary to fully demonstrate how far United has to travel before they can expect to compete at the Liverpool level again.

