Tanhaji Box Office: Tanhaji Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan: Unsung Warrior has been here for a long time, which is evident from his unprecedented run despite the release of several biggies like Chhapaak and Street Dancer 3D. Yesterday, the dramatic period has seen tremendous growth and today we expect UNSCURRED!

Let’s take a look at the country’s main resorts and see how Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior waits in advance for booking:

Tanhaji Mailbox 17th day in advance: Guess! It’s greater than your expectations

Mumbai

It all burns here in Mumbai and witnesses a record-breaking course of this drama period. Already, 70-75% shows are full to almost full (including home tours) in the pre-sale of 3D tickets. In Marathi 3D, everything is FULL! While in the 2D version of both languages, around 70% shows are filling up fast.

Delhi NCR

Even in the capital region, the film has an excellent performance. For today, fast performances are in the range 55-60% for the 3D version, while 2D is around 50%.

Bengaluru

It’s the unrest in Bengaluru like 80-85% 3D performances are almost full for presale tickets including home boards in multiple locations The 2D version is empty (seats available).

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Tanhaji has retained a limited number of performances, but this is a record response. In the 3D version around 90% shows are filling up quickly, even if they are 75-80% in 2D.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Another record area after Mumbai is Pune and today is the answer in MONSTROUS. In the 3D version for Hindus, Marathi around 85-90% shows are full to almost full in advance ticket sales. The 2D version is displayed 75-80% shows fast filling.

Chennai is also amazing 65-70% show with almost full occupancy.

Kolkata Swings With 45-50% fill in quick sessions for the 3D version. 2D is displayed around 20% appears in the same mode.

