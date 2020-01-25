Do a barrel roll! Arwings appeared in Ocarina of Time without mods

If the speed running community is left to their devices, they can deal with some really strange things, and the legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time-Speedrunner is no exception. This time they have perfected a trick called Arbitrary Code Execution (ACE) that gives almost complete access to the game’s underlying code. This means that certain remnants that rest there can now be summoned without external modifications or cheats.

While this tactic was originally used to shatter last July’s world record back then, people are already finding other creative uses for ACE. It is known that the developers of “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” used the Star Fox 64 arwings to test Z-targeting and Volvagia flight patterns. The ships work pretty much like their own game, firing lasers at Link and falling in fiery explosions when hit with a boomerang a few times. Thanks to mods, the Arwing models have already been summoned in the game’s code, but this is the first time that they have been flown in without external forces. If you haven’t seen the Arwings in the game yet, check out this yesterday’s Twitch clip with the ships spanned by ACE in action.

The Zfg1 Twitch clip also gives a brief overview of how this can be achieved with a vanilla toy car. A description on the page of their video feed reads: “(b) If you run ACE three times with different specific file names, you can remove the character restriction for the file name creation. You can enter any desired payload of any length without character limitation. You can basically do anything with it, and (it) is known as Total Control. “