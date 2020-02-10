DNA-like material could bring even smaller transistors

Researchers have found that a material forms a DNA-like helix when it is reduced to a number of atoms, as shown by the pink line in this graphic, which is encapsulated in a nanotube. Photo credits: Purdue University / Jing-Kai Qin and Pai-Ying Liao

Computer chips use billions of tiny switches called transistors to process information. The more transistors on a chip, the faster the computer.

A material shaped like a one-dimensional DNA helix could push the limits of transistor size further. The material comes from a rare earth element called tellurium.

The researchers found that the material, encapsulated in a boron nitride nanotube, contributed to the construction of a field-effect transistor with a diameter of two nanometers. The transistors on the market are made of bulky silicon and have a size between 10 and 20 nanometers.

The research is published in the journal Nature electronics, Purdue University engineers worked in collaboration with Michigan Technological University, Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Texas in Dallas.

In recent years, transistors with a size of only a few nanometers have been built in laboratory environments. The goal is to build transistors the size of atoms.

Peide Yes Laboratory in Purdue is one of many research groups that want to use materials that are much thinner than silicon to get both smaller and more powerful transistors.

“This tellurium material is really unique. It forms a functional transistor with the potential to be the smallest in the world,” said Richard J. and Mary Jo Schwartz, professor of electrical engineering and information technology at Purdue.

In 2018, the same team of researchers discovered Purdue Tellurium, a two-dimensional material made from tellurium. They found that transistors made from this material carry significantly more electrical current and are therefore more efficient.

The discovery made her curious about what other tellurium transistors could do. The ability of the element to take the shape of an ultra-thin material in one dimension could further improve transistor downsizing.

One way to downsize the field effect transistors found in most electronic devices is to build the gates that surround thinner nanowires. These nanowires are protected in nanotubes.

These silver, jiggling lines are atoms in tellurium that behave like DNA. Researchers have not observed this behavior in any other material. Photo credit: University of Texas at Dallas / Qingxiao Wang and Moon Kim

Jing-Kai Qin and Pai-Ying Liao, PhD students in Purdue’s electrical engineering and information technology courses, worked on how tellurium can be as small as a single atomic chain, and then built transistors with these atomic chains or ultra-thin nanowires.

They started growing one-dimensional chains of tellurium atoms. For comparison, Wenzhuo Wu’s laboratory in Purdue synthesized bare tellurium nanowires. A team led by Li Yang from Washington University simulated how tellurium could behave.

The researchers were surprised that the atoms in these one-dimensional chains wobble. These shaky movements were visualized by TEM images from Moon Kim at the University of Texas at Dallas and Hai-Yan Wang at Purdue.

“Silicon atoms look straight, but these tellurium atoms are like a snake. This is a very original type of structure,” said Ye.

The wobbling movements consisted of the atoms joining together in pairs to form DNA-like helical chains and then stacking to form a tellurium crystal due to weak forces, so-called Van der Waals interactions.

These van der Waals interactions would distinguish tellurium as a more effective material for single atom chains or one-dimensional nanowires compared to others because it is easier to fit into a nanotube, said Ye.

Since the opening of a nanotube cannot be smaller than the size of an atom, tellurium helices of atoms could produce smaller nanowires and thus smaller transistors.

The researchers built a transistor with a tellurium nanowire that was encapsulated in a boron nitride nanotube and provided by the laboratory of physics professor Yoke Khin Yap at Michigan Technological University. A high quality boron nitride nanotube effectively isolates tellurium and enables the construction of a transistor.

Xianfan Xu’s laboratory in Purdue characterized the material properties using Raman spectroscopy to assess performance.

“This study reveals more about a promising material that could use these tiny transistors to achieve faster computing power while consuming very little power,” said Joe Qiu, program manager at the US Army Research Office, who funded the work. “This technology would have important applications for the army.”

Rare element for a better material for high-speed electronics

More information:

Jingkai Qin et al. Raman response and transport properties of one-dimensional Van der Waals tellurium nanowires. Nature electronics 2020. DOI: 10.1038 / s41928-020-0365-4

Provided by

Purdue University

Quote:

DNA-like material could bring even smaller transistors (2020, February 10)

accessed on February 10, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-dna-like-material-smaller-transistors.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.