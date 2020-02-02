DMK Chief Stalin launches’ One Crore Signature Campaign Against CAA, NRC & NPR

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin launched a ‘one crore signature campaign’ on Sunday against the Citizenship Change Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register here.

Stalin launched the drive in which his party-led coalition partners, including Congress, the left parties, IUML and MDMK, and closed the “start work” center for the NRC and NPR as if it were passing the CAA in parliament.

“Sometimes we are confused about our own date of birth. If this is the case, a situation has now arisen where details about older generations such as our father and grandfather are sought,” he claimed.

Although opposition parties had always opposed the CAA and other aspects, such as the citizenship register, the central government made it deaf, he said.

Interior Minister Amit Shah said “autocratically” that citizenship law will be implemented and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also echoed the opinion, the DMK leader said.

“CAA must be withdrawn and initiatives related to both the NPR and the NRC should not be included and these are the campaign objectives and this drive will prevail,” he said.

Stalin, also the opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu meeting, criticized the ruling AIADMK for supporting the CAA and said the distinctive drive was launched after various forms of protests such as demonstrations.

With a ‘No to CAA NPR NRC’ tag, the leader of the top DMK confirmed his signature to start the campaign here in his Kolathur constituency.

The ride, with the participation of his party and allies, will be held throughout the state and volunteers will go door to door and get the signatures of people after explaining the reasons, he said.

After completing the exercise by February 10, members of Parliament who belong to his party and allies will submit it to President Ram Nath Kovind, thereby “finding a solution to this problem,” Stalin said.

