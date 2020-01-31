DMK announces organizational Rejig, appoints Stalin Junior’s Aide to Key Post

The changes were made after the appointment of the former district secretary of Tiruchi South, K N Nehru, as minister of DMK, Anbazhagan added.

PTI

updated:February 1, 2020, 3:41 PM IST

File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.

Chennai: The DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced an organizational event and appointed a close assistant to party leader MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi, for an important position in the Tiruchirappali district.

DMK Secretary General K Anbazhagan announced that the party’s Tiruchi North and Tiruchy South units were being divided to create Tiruchi Central.

Udhayanidhi’s assistant Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, also a legislator of the Tiruverumbur constituency, is in charge of Tiruchi South, Anbazhagan said in a

party statement.

Kaduvetti Thyagarajan is the district secretary of Tiruchi North, while Vairamani is the party responsible for Tiruchi Central.

The changes were made after the appointment of the former district secretary of Tiruchi South, K N Nehru, as minister of DMK, Anbazhagan added.

Nehru, also an MLA and a former minister, is a strong man in Tiruchirappalli.

