DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck Welcome Their Second Son

Congratulations go to DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck as they have officially welcomed their second child together.

Khaled took to social media to announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy. He said, “THANK YOU ALL!

WELCOME TO YOUR QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN! 🤲🏽ANOTHER ISA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Hours before the delivery of their baby Khaled posted photos from inside the hospital to let his fans know it would go down.

A few days before, she shared one of Nicole’s maternity photos and said in the caption, “BABY # 2 WATCH ALERT 🚨 👀Other! It’s close! Honey, honey you’ve got it! We’ve got it! Me and ASAHD WE WANT YOU AGAIN! “

She later shared a picture of her arms with their new baby traces and said, “IM INSPIRED! ANOTHER! 👶GRATEFUL THANKFUL! GOD IS SEEING!”

In September, the couple announced that their second child was on the way, and Khaled expressed his eagerness to become a father of two.

She and Nicole welcomed their first child Asahd in 2016, and she has shared her son’s life with his fans since he entered this world.

Back in May, while promoting his last album, “Asahd’s Father,” Khaled spoke to the New York Post, expressing his love and saying, “Asahd, for me, is the pure form of love. She’s my daughter and, like, everything I do is for her. So imagine being in the studio with your son or daughter, and what you’re doing will be better and bigger, just beautiful. ”

Congratulations to Khaled and Nicole on their new bundle of joy!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

