Divorced parents of Jamie Foxx both live with him

Family clearly means a lot Jamie Foxx, who opened his house to both his parents – years after they were divorced!

The actor talked about his unique living situation while appearing at the “The Graham Norton Show” in the UK this week, sharing his “personal” connection with his new movie, “Just Mercy.” In the film, inspired by a true story, Foxx plays the wrongly convicted sentenced prisoner Walter McMillian.

“Doing this project is personal, a black man and the perception of us in America is that we are guilty of a crime,” he began, before addressing his father’s arrest. “They put my father in jail for $ 25 in illegal drugs, they put him in jail for 7 years. This man was a hooded educator, in the inner cities, who raised children. The judge – [who would be my father] have come to the school to talk to the children – presided over his case and put him in prison. “

“If they put him in prison, what do we do as a family? I don’t like to visit the prison,” he went on emotionally, remembering that he thought of his father as “a king.”

“But I wrote him a letter, I said,” Hey, you know, things are good for me, if you get out, I’ll save your life, “Foxx said. “He has been living with me for 20 years now, the same house.”

A few years later, his mother joined the comparison. “I would always send her a ticket to come and visit me about 12 years ago,” he explained, saying that she came out to celebrate Christmas with him. “New Year came and went, then her birthday in January and then it was suddenly February and she had not left.”

Apparently she is still there.

“They live under the same roof and what is crazy is that he is still date, and my mother will go to his side of the house to see things,” Foxx joked. “It’s a weird nice household.”

“Just Mercy” is now in theaters.