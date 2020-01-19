Divers desperately look for the lost man in the River Thames

Rescue efforts have been made in an attempt to find the man (Image: PA)

Divers have been desperately looking for a man who is believed to be missing in the River Thames.

The second day of the search mission began on Sunday, after Surrey police were called to an area of ​​the river in Shepperton the night before.

Police received reports that a man had entered the Thames from a docked ship at 10.42 p.m.

The man has not been publicly identified, but his family has been informed.

The initial search on Saturday, which included a helicopter and rescue officers, was suspended and resumed this morning.

A Surrey police spokesman said: ‘Last night we were called to the Dockett Eddy Lane area of ​​Shepperton at 10.42 pm after a report that a man had entered the River Thames from a moored ship.

‘Officers, Surrey Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service, the Southeast Coast Ambulance Service and the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service responded to the call and helped with the initial search.

Today Today we have a number of resources along the River Thames in Shepperton while we continue to look for a man who got into the water last night.

“Your family is aware and we will update with any new information as soon as we have it.”