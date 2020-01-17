Dive into the nightlife with Cakes Da Killa's “Luv Me Nots” video

It’s been two years since underground legend Cakes Da Killa released their first album Hedonism, a short but sharp ensemble that showcased the dexterity and versatility of the queer hero on 10 tracks that included collaborations with Calore, Peaches, Rye Rye and Josh Dst. In the meantime, Cakes has teased new collaborations with nightlife heroes like LSDXOXO and Honey Dijon, and finally resurfaced at the end of last year with “Luv Me Nots”, an elegant piece of house that contemplates the complex feelings that come at night after a drunken hookup. . Today, we present the video directed by Ohoto of the song, a neon odyssey of hedonism and sensuality that Cakes describes as “a look at queer nightlife from a more cultured and sexier perspective”.

“The setting, a neon-lined Brooklyn bar with a fog-covered dance floor, is the perfect scene for vigorous behavior after sunset,” Cakes continues by email. “It’s my first visual in a long time and it’s a peak in what I’m working on for 2020 for my second album.” Watch the “Love Me Nots” video above.