Disney’s domestic parks are seeing increasing visitor numbers and revenue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney’s US theme parks saw an increase in visitor numbers and sales in the first quarter, the company said in a earnings call on Tuesday.

Parks, Experiences, and Products revenue increased 8 percent to $ 7.4 billion in the three months to December. The segment’s operating income also increased 9 percent to $ 2.3 billion.

Domestic Disney parks, which include Disney World and Disneyland, saw a 2 percent increase in visitor numbers when investors called for profits, executives said.

The growth was due to the fact that guests spent more money because “ticket prices rose and food, beverage and goods expenses increased”.

Disney boss Bob Iger pointed to the overwhelming response to the latest Star Wars attraction. Rise of resistanceas part of that success. The complex new attraction opened on Star Wars: Galaxys Edge At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are many visitors in December who arrive hours in advance to take the opportunity to ride.

A version of the ride opened at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge in January.

Hotel spending in Disney’s US parks rose 4 percent, while executive occupancy was 92 percent.

Update: #DisneyPlus has 28.6 million subscribers as of Monday. According to Iger, Disney plans to release new subscription numbers at the end of each quarter.

Disney also mentioned higher costs in its domestic parks in its income statement. The increase was due to “new guest offerings fueled by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the impact of union wage increases.”

Iger also briefly mentioned the situation in Disney’s theme parks in Asia, who have temporarily closed because of concerns about the corona virus.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating outbreak, including the thousands of people who have worked for us in the region,” said Iger.

The increase in visitor numbers to local parks is due to Disney preparing to open new attractions and experiences in the parks, including Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway at Hollywood Studios and a Ratatouille themed attraction in Epcot. Other ongoing projects include a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster at Epcot and a land with Avengers motifs at Disney California Adventure.

Disney’s new streaming service Disney reached more than 28 million subscribers on Monday. The platform debuted in November and featured classic Disney films, TV shows and new original content such as The Mandalorian.

The second season of the Star Wars series, which introduced the audience to “Baby Yoda”, comes in October, said Iger.