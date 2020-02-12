Disneyland Hikes ticket prices, Crosses $ 200 mark

Anaheim, Calif. – On the same day that Disney World raised the prices of some of its annual tickets, its counterpart on the West Coast, Disneyland, also raised ticket prices.

Disneyland increases ticket prices, annual tickets

For the first time, some day passes now cost over $ 200

Disneyland also introduced a new 5-tier pricing structure

For the first time in the resort’s 64-year history, some day passes have passed the $ 200 mark.

The best one-day Park Hopper ticket, which includes entry to Disneyland and the nearby Disney California Adventure, now costs $ 209 on peak days. That is up from $ 199. A one-day off-peak Park Hopper ticket now costs $ 159 [compared to $ 154].

Single day tickets for Disneyland of Disney California Adventure now cost between $ 104 and $ 154, depending on when you visit us.

With the price increase, the Disneyland Resort also introduced a new five-tier price structure for its tickets. The prices now depend on the season and the day of the week.

The prices for all annual passes also rose.

The final hike takes place less than a month after the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion ended with the opening of Star Wars: Rise of Resistance,

Disney California plans to open Avengers Campus this summer, a new country with superhero motifs.

In Disney’s latest quarterly results, the company saw an increase in both park revenue and visitor numbers.