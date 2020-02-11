Disney World is increasing the prices of annual tickets

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has raised the price of its annual passes again.

The price increase officially came into effect on Tuesday

The cost of a Disney Platinum Plus Pass is still $ 999 for Florida residents, but $ 1295 is expected for residents outside the state, up from $ 1219. The pass includes entry to all four Disney World theme parks, both water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports, free standard parking, and no blackout dates.

The Disney Platinum Pass costs $ 899 for residents of Florida, up from the previous year’s price. For residents outside the state, the price is now $ 1195, up from $ 1119. The Platinum Pass also includes entry to all four parks, free parking and no blackout dates.

Disney’s gold and silver passes each increased $ 20 from $ 699 to $ 719 for gold and from $ 519 to $ 539 for silver. This pass is only available to Florida residents and includes blackout dates.

The Theme Park Select Pass remains at $ 439, while the Weekday Select Pass has increased by $ 20 to $ 369.

Epcot After 4 Pass is now $ 319 instead of $ 309.

The last time Disney World raised annual season ticket prices was last June, before Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disney Hollywood Studios.