Disney unveiled new character posters for Mulan’s upcoming remake.

In March, Disney’s line-up of live-action retelling of their animated classics continues with a Mula remake. Based on Chinese folklore, Mulan offers the audience a more realistic view of the story without the musical numbers in the animated version of Disney.

Now new character posters offer fans a fresh look at the characters portrayed by Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Jet Li and Yoson An. You can view the first poster below and click on “next” to view the rest of the gallery!

Here is the official synopsis for Mulan:

When the emperor of China issues a decree requiring one man per family to serve in the imperial army to defend the country against northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the oldest daughter of an honored warrior, replaces her ailing father. Disguised as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested at every step and must use her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation … and a proud father.

Directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek, Disney’s Mulan Yifei Liu plays as Mulan; Donnie Yen as commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the emperor.

Mulan will be released in the cinema on March 27, 2020.