ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will stream one of Epcot’s Disney performances of the Broadway Concert Series.

Disney for live streaming from Disney on Broadway

The concert will take place on January 25th in Epcot

Enter Alton Fitzgerald White, Kissy Simmons and Gavin Lee

RELATED: Epcot International Festival of the Arts

The concert, which is part of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, will take place on January 25th. It will feature Broadway stars like Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Heidi Blickenstaff (The Little Mermaid)) and Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins).

The live stream begins at 7:55 p.m. ET. Check it out below.

The concert series includes three daily performances of Broadway stars during the festival. Other stars that will appear in the coming weeks are Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (Tarzan) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

In addition to the concerts, the Festival of the Arts also offers workshops, seminars and sweet and savory dishes.

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs until February 24th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgEHg4aStt4 (/ embed)