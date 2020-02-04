Disney + sets release date for the ‘WandaVision’ series by Elizabeth Olsen

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed during a quarterly profit when the WandaVision series by Elizabeth Olsen will hit Disney Plus.

During Super Bowl LIV during the weekend, MCU fans got a surprising first look at WandaVision and the other upcoming Marvel Studios shows that came to Disney Plus. The WandaVision images showed the Scarlet Witch by Elizabeth Olsen depicted in different time periods and showed the strange atmosphere of the show. The images also gave a glimpse of Elizabeth Olsen in the comic book accurate Scarlet Witch costume, which is speculated to be for Halloween.

During Disney’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger confirmed some release dates for the highly anticipated content coming to Disney Plus. The WandaVision series by Elizabeth Olsen was originally to be released in the spring of 2021, but now the series will arrive in December.

What do you think of the WandaVision images we saw on Sunday? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision:

‘WandaVision’ from Marvel Studios combines the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powerful creatures who lead their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems .

Directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as main writer, WandaVision plays Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as The Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn in a role not released.

WandaVision will be released on Disney Plus in December 2020.

Stay up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about WandaVision from Elizabeth Olsen and the rest of the MCU shows coming to Disney Plus!

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for the Batmobile from Titans has been released and it unveils various versions of the iconic vehicle from Batman.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and is being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

Ryden Scarnato

Ryden’s affection for all things DC, Marvel and Star Wars has led him to entertainment journalism at Heroic Hollywood as a news editor.