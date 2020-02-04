Disney says the future of ‘Stars Wars’ is on television, Mandalorian Spinoffs teases

Although it may not have looked like this after “Solo”, “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” Disney CEO Bob Iger assured investors and fans that the future of “Star Wars” is indeed clear.

It may look a little different, because he emphasized that the company was to breakthrough success Pedro Pascal’s “The Mandalorian” – both critically and fan-embraced – as a model for the immediate future of “Star Wars”.

“The priority in the coming years is television,” Iger told the shareholders during the company’s last quarterly financial call for profit. In particular, he announced the return of “The Mandalorian” for the second season in October 2020, teasing what fans can expect to happen, both in that series and possibly coming out.

He spoke about “the ability to infuse more characters [the Disney + series] with more characters and the ability to take those characters in their own direction in terms of series,” while promising that “more is coming”, even after the coming season 2. Considering what a hit it has been, and a party title for Disney +, this comes as no surprise to anyone.

Years of “Star Wars” fans know all about how successful it can be to spin characters into their own stories and legends as it has been going on for decades in the vast universe of books and comics and video games, both before and after restart Disney and created a “Legacy” continuity.

But the point is, there are literally thousands of characters and storylines in millennia that have successfully expanded the “Star Wars” universe. Book and comic book series have proven that fans in this world also embrace long story telling, not to mention the incredible success of multiple animated series.

Fans are screaming Disney for a live action story set in the “Star Wars” universe, and “The Mandalorian” proved that it doesn’t necessarily have to fit in with the “Episode” stories to be embraced by fandom. It just has to be good.

That said, they are also pretty enthusiastic about it Ewan McGregor’s upcoming “Obi-Wan” series – currently undergoing script reform – and the “Rogue One” spin-off series starring Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor.

So there is life that can come from the movies and ‘The Mandalorians’, but Disney should not shy away from experimenting with completely new stories and characters in this universe.

That said, if Disney wanted something good from “Solo,” they could quickly watch the ongoing adventures of Lando Calrissian from Donald Glover, or even an exploration of how Ray Park’s Darth Maul “The Phantom Menace” and his subsequent emergence survived .

This of course does not mean that “Star Wars” has disappeared from the multiplexes forever. Rian Johnson is reportedly still working on a new film trilogy, while Head of Honcho Kevin Feige is also developing a film, although none of these projects has a timeline to even go into production, let alone see a cinema release.

