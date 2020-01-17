The Walt Disney Company has removed the word “Fox” from the name of 20th Century Fox.

According to Variety, the studio is now known as 20th Century Studios, while Fox Searchlight Pictures, another 21st Century Fox asset acquired by Disney, will move to Searchlight Pictures.

A Disney spokesman told The New York Times that both entities would remove the word “Fox” from their respective logos.

The independent The Walt Disney Company has been contacted for more information.

Rupert Murdoch was once the executive director of 21st Century Fox. Fox News, founded by Murdoch, remains the property of Fox Corporation, of which Murdoch is the president, while his son Lachlan Murdoch is the CEO.

The changes come after the purchase of $ 73.1 billion of Disney’s 21st Century Fox entertainment assets. The deal, which closed in March last year, was one of the largest media mergers in history.

Downhill, the next Searchlight movie, is expected to be marketed under the tag “Searchlight Pictures Presents.” The film, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, will premiere on February 14 in the United States and on February 28 in the United Kingdom.

The Call of the Wild, with Karen Gillan and Harrison Ford, will be named 20th Century Studios. The premiere of the film is scheduled for February 19 in the United Kingdom and February 21 in the United States.

.