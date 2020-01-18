Disney rebranded 20th Century Studios and dropped the Fox

For fans of the first two trilogies of the Star Wars saga, the classic Alfred Newman fanfare and the legendary Fox logo are just as much a part of the Star Wars experience as the old green Lucasfilm logo and the words “A long time ago in a galaxy far away” , far away’. Disney announced today that part of this legacy has been lost as the word “Fox” is withdrawn and the name of the newly acquired company is changed from “20th Century Fox” to “20th Century Studios”.

Disney has already started to expire the Fox name: the email addresses for Searchlight employees have been changed and the address fox.com has been replaced by an address searchlightpictures.com. On the poster for Searchlight’s next film “Downhill” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, the credits begin with “Searchlight Pictures Presents”. The film is the first Searchlight release to be released with the new logo. “Call of the Wild”, an upcoming family film, will be released under the banner of the 20th century, sans Fox.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wh1x9-e-E24 [/ embed]

These logos are not changed dramatically, they are only updated. The most notable change is that the word “Fox” has been removed from the logo marks. Otherwise, the characteristic elements – swirling headlights, monolith, victory fanfare – remain the same.