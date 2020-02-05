Disney Plus reaches 29 million subscribers thanks to ‘Baby Yoda’

Disney said the Disney Plus streaming service reached nearly 29 million paid subscribers in less than three months, an impressive start to what the company has positioned as its future as more people drop cable subscriptions. But as expected, starting a new service entails enormous costs, which contributes to a 23% drop in profit for the company in the last quarter.

Disney Plus was launched in November to compete with online video services such as Netflix. Disney had 26.5 million Disney Plus subscribers from December 28, the end of the fiscal first quarter. That grew to 28.6 million from Monday, well on the way to the Disney target of 60 million to 90 million worldwide by 2024.

Original series on Disney Plus includes the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”. One of the hit characters from the show looks like a baby version of Yoda. Disney CEO Bob Iger told analysts Tuesday that consumer products for “Baby Yoda” will be on sale in the coming months. He said the “sensational response” to the character said a lot about Disney Plus.

The company also said that a second season for “The Mandalorian” is coming in October and said that the priority for “Star Wars” in the future will be via the streaming service. After 42 years, the franchise just closed its nine-part core series with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters. Disney has said that the next theatrical movie “Star Wars,” set outside the Skywalker saga, will not be released until 2022.

Disney also had 30.4 million Hulu customers and 6.6 million ESPN Plus subscribers from December 28, a big win for both from a year ago. Disney offers a bundle of three streaming services. Disney Plus is currently available in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Disney expects short-term growth to stem primarily from further expansion abroad, as the service will be launched in Western Europe, India and Latin America over the next two years. Disney is also planning to roll out Hulu outside the US next year after Disney Plus got off the ground abroad.

The company focused in the first months on heavy promotions to give Disney Plus a boost. For example, Disney made a deal with Verizon to give some customers a free year. Disney said about 20% of the subscribers came through Verizon. About half registered directly via Disney and the rest via other channels.

Disney earned $ 2.13 billion in the last quarter, or $ 1.17 per share. Adjusted for one-off items, earnings were $ 1.53 per share. Analysts questioned by FactSet expected a profit of $ 1.46. Sales increased 36% to $ 20.9 billion. Wall Street expected a turnover of $ 20.7 billion. Disney shares won 27 cents, or less than 1%, up to $ 145 in business after office hours after the results were published.

The direct-to-consumer company with Disney Plus achieved revenue of $ 4 billion, an increase from $ 918 million a year ago, while the operating loss increased to $ 693 million from $ 136 million. Disney expects the company to lose another $ 900 million in the current quarter. Turnover in the film industry has more than doubled to $ 3.8 billion thanks to “Frozen II” and the new “Star Wars” film in theaters.

Sales of the Disney cable networks division fell by 20% to $ 4.8 billion. It said ESPN weighed on its profit due to higher programming and production costs and lower advertising revenues as viewers deteriorate. Revenue from the broadcaster increased by 34% to $ 2.6 billion, while revenue from the park division increased by 8% to $ 7.4 billion.

Disney said the turnout and hotel stay in Hong Kong were lower due to “recent events.” The company said there had been “a significant decrease in the number of visits to Hong Kong Disneyland from China and other parts of Asia”, but not further expanded. There have been anti-government protests in Hong Kong. This was offset by growth in Shanghai, although a virus outbreak in China could hamper travel and visitors. Both parks are currently closed due to the virus. Assuming a two-month closure, the effect on the operating result in the current quarter will be $ 175 million. Both parks usually see many visitors at this time of the year.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.