Disney Plus is coming to India Courtesy Hotstar on March 29

The company will transform both Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium into ‘Disney + Hotstar’

(Source: TechRadar)

If you missed Disney Plus, there is good news because the video-on-demand streaming service will be launched in India on March 29. As previously reported, Disney Plus content will be available through Hotstar. In particular, the launch of the streaming service will take place on the same day as the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

The reason that Disney Plus is available on Hotstar is that the Indian streaming service is owned by The Walt Disney Company through Star India. According to reports, the company will convert both Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium to ‘Disney + Hotstar’. Since its launch in November 2019, Disney Plus has collected 28.6 million subscribers. The original Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’ has been one of the most popular shows on Disney Plus thanks to the hit character that looks like a baby version of Yoda.

The announcement of the launch, the chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said Bob Iger that he sees it as a great opportunity to introduce Disney Plus to India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Hotstar has built a reputation for setting world records for streaming, with 25.3 million simultaneous viewers during the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final. Disney has decided to launch its streaming service on Hotstar because it has more than 300 million subscribers.

Hotstar currently offers exclusive sports coverage, special programs, films and TV shows. On the other hand, Disney Plus offers an extensive collection of old and new titles from Walt Disney, Pixar, Lucas films and Marvel Studios. If reports are something to continue, then Hotstar can also increase the subscription amount prior to the IPL 2020 season.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.