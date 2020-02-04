Disney Plus has reached 28.6 million paid subscribers since its debut

Today, Disney has announced that 28.6 million people have registered with the Disney Plus streaming service since launch day.

When Disney Plus was launched on 12 November last year, the streaming service had earned 10 million registrations within the first day of release. The success of the Disney Plus launch day was so great that subscribers were confronted with technical issues that led the company to issue a statement saying that the question “exceeded our high expectations.”

Now, Disney has announced that Disney Plus has received 28.6 subscribers since it was launched. These figures exceed the expectations that many analysts have for Disney Plus, which predicted 20 million to 25 million subscribers for the streaming service.

According to Disney, subscribers are defined as every user for whom he recognizes subscription income. For example, individuals who pay for the Disney streaming bundle to get Disney Plus, ESPN +, and Hulu at a discounted price are counted as subscribers for each of those streaming services.

Television projects being developed for Disney Plus include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier of Marvel Studios, Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, What If …? And Lucasfilm’s second season of The Mandalorian, a show focused on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. Feature films in development include remakes of Home Alone and Night at the Museum.

Disney Plus is now available in Canada, the Netherlands and the United States.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

