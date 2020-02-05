Disney is developing a follow-up series Willow

It was one of the most important fantasy films of the 1980s, a Lucas film production that fully utilized the powers of ILM, but also future Star Wars director Ron Howard in the big chair based on a story by George Lucas. Now, at the 2020 Sundance Festival, Howard confirmed that Willow is not alone back, but that another former Lucas film writer is involved.

“We are developing Willow for Disney +, and I don’t know how to direct or not, but Jon Kasdan writes, he is very passionate about it, great work. We don’t have the green light yet, but if it goes, I definitely want my roll up your sleeves and be part of it, because that would be great to visit that world again. “

(I) In this world of this event series, they really look at the show runners and the most important creatives to tell them their vision. One of the reasons why TV has become so good is that they really see showrunners as the authors of something they are deeply passionate about. And Jon is deeply passionate about Willow, which excites me endlessly. “

And the star of the show – as if there would ever be any doubt – will be the star of the 1988 classic.

“Warwick Davis sits down and so yes, I think it’s safe to say it’s decades later.”

Not a word about the status of Val Kilmer, but exciting news that another classic from the Lucasfilm archives is being revived.

Howard spoke at Sundance, and here is a brief overview of the Star Wars related topics that he discussed:

• Did he see the episode of The Mandalorian by Bryce Dallas Howard before it was broadcast?

– Yes, gave her notes, she ignored the most.

• Would he like to direct an episode of The Mandalorian?

– He has no time.

• Does the studio tell them what they want for Willow or do the makers decide?

– Not yet lit green, but wants to be part of it.

• When does Willow take place in comparison to the film?

– Decades later.

• Toxic fandom and Star Wars

– Comes with the territory. Lucas warned him. He was prepared for it.

• Any Solo deleted scenes that have still not been seen?

– I do not think so. Everything went on Blu-ray.

• What was it like to get his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard to shine on the Solo set?

– I wasn’t sure how actors would react. She convinced him to do it for a few days. Everyone loved her. She had a few suggestions that he used.

