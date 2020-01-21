Disney + European streaming started on March 24th

Disney dropped in the market released last November when it reached 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of life in the US, Canada and the Netherlands

A US spokesman for Disney announced Tuesday that it will launch Disney + streaming service in Europe on March 24, its latest challenge to establish on-demand television and movie providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple.

The launch will start in Austria, Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, said the French subsidiary of Walt Disney.

Other countries will be added “this summer”, including Belgium, Portugal and Scandinavia, he said.

Disney slumped in the streaming market, with a launch last November when it reached 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of life in the US, Canada and the Netherlands.

It has since started in Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico, and analysts estimate it now has several tens of millions of customers.

Disney is betting on its extensive list of kid-friendly movies, as well as the hugely popular Marvel comics and “Star Wars” franchises that will help it embrace a crowded marketplace that has elevated the traditional television business model.

It has also priced its bid far lower than most of its rivals in its bid to sell directly to viewers, without passing through third-party distributors.

Monthly subscriptions will be € 6.99 ($ ​​7.75) or £ 5.99, with annual packages for € 69.99 (£ 59.99).

International launch kit for Disney + streaming service

© 2020 AFP

Reference:

Disney + Europe launch continues for March 24 (2020, January 21)

retrieved on 21 January 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-disney-european-streaming.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.