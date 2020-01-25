Disney Closes Shanghai Park As Deadly Corona Virus Spreads - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – Disney closes its mega-theme park in China during the New Year holidays as fear of the deadly Wuhan virus increases.

The Shanghai Disney Resort announced on its official website on Friday that the closure was “in response to the prevention and control of the outbreak”.

The resort reimburses entrance fees, hotel bookings and other pre-purchased entertainment cards. It was not clear when the park would open again.

The disease, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has already killed dozens of people and infected more than 800 as it spreads across Asia and China as far as the United States. At least 10 cities in central Hubei province face travel restrictions, including Wuhan. Large cities like Beijing have canceled some or all of the important New Year celebrations – a rare, drastic step towards the spread of the virus.

Disney opened its $ 5.5 billion Shanghai resort in 2016 with great interest, including speeches from top Chinese officials.

However, the mega theme park struggled to attract China’s cost-conscious consumers, and there have been reports of several complaints about its ticketing policy and food and beverage prices.

In November, Disney announced that the resort in Shanghai saw sales increase in the fourth quarter. However, higher average ticket prices resulted in a “lower number of visitors” compared to the same period last year.

The closure will take place less than two weeks after the Shanghai Disney Resort unveiled a series of events tailored for the Chinese Year of the Rats. The park had carried out a “festive makeover” to initiate the so-called “Year of the Mouse”. He launched new celebrations, new goods, New Year restaurants and new outfits for Mickey, Minnie and other Disney mascots.

Other popular tourist attractions, such as the Forbidden City in Beijing, have been closed in China due to concerns about the Wuhan virus.

Other entertainment venues will also be affected as people stay in the house and avoid crowded areas.

China’s National Center for the Performing Arts announced on Friday that all performances scheduled for January 26-30 were canceled. Other venues followed. The Beijing People’s Art Theater announced that it would close on the 24th and did not announce an opening date. The Nanjing Jiangsu Theater has canceled 9 performances.

The Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency said Thursday that blockbuster films that were due to be released during China’s lucrative New Year were discontinued.

Producers and distributors have canceled or postponed all seven Chinese films – many of them in major franchise series – that were shown in cinemas this weekend, referring to the lack of ventilation in the cinemas and the highly contagious nature of the corona virus.

Ticketing platforms such as Maoyan, Damai and Taopiaopiao announce that they will reimburse all pre-purchased tickets from customers.

Leading brands in the cinema chain, including Jinyi, CGV and Bona, announced before the New Year that they will be closed during the main season due to the outbreak of the corona virus.

Wanda Cinema, China’s largest film distributor with over 500 cinemas across the country, said it would refund tickets to those who chose not to go to the cinema.

Holidays are a big draw for cinema-goers. According to Xinhua, the Chinese box office for New Year’s revenue was more than 5 billion yuan ($ 720.8 million).

– Yuli Yang and Hannah Zhang contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.