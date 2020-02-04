Disney CEO Bob Iger teases ‘The Mandalorian’ Spin-Offs

During the Disney call for money on Tuesday, Bob Iger teased that spin-offs with characters from The Mandalorian are being considered.

The Mandalorian marked a new era in Star Wars because it was the first live action series ever in the legendary history of the franchise. Several other Star Wars live action shows are currently also being developed, such as those aimed at Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. A second season of The Mandalorian is also filming, but Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, teased that more from the series could spawn.

Disney president Alan Horn has said in the past that The Mandalorian series could make the leap to the big screen. Bob Iger also said that Star Wars is taking a break from theaters until 2022 with the focus now on television. On Tuesday, during a profit call, Bob Iger revealed that they are considering considering television spin-offs based on characters in The Mandalorian:

“With The Mandalorian season 2 in October, and then more from The Mandalorian afterwards, including the ability to – provide it with more characters and the ability to take those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the empire and before the rise of the First Order. We follow the traces of a lone shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The Star Wars series was written by Jon Favreau, who in addition to Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson also acts as executive producer. Karen Gilchrist is also on board as a co-executive producer.

The Mandalorian season two arrives at Disney Plus in October 2020.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for the Batmobile from Titans has been released and it unveils various versions of the iconic vehicle from Batman.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and is being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.