Disney CEO Bob Iger reiterates that “Star Wars” movies are on “Hiatus.”

During a telephone conversation, Disney CEO Bob Iger reiterated that Star Wars films are currently in hiatus with the focus currently on the television side.

The Star Wars franchise has come under fire in recent years following several films in the Disney era. Recently Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker became the lowest scored live action film on Rotten Tomatoes. The Mandalorian and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, however, were both hits among critics and fans.

The future of the Star Wars franchise on film is uncertain with nothing but release dates prepared for 2022, 2024 and 2026. It has been reported by Making Star Wars that the next saga will take place in the High Republic, but we still do not know anyone attached to the 2022 movie. In the past, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that Star Wars movies will have a little break after the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga. Bob Iger also said that there have been too many Star Wars on the market at one time.

While Disney and Lucasfilm figure out what comes next, separate film projects are currently being developed by Rian Johnson and Kevin Feige. Reportedly, Lucasfilm also cherishes Thor and the Mandalorian director Taika Waititi for a Star Wars film. During Tuesday’s income call, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the Star Wars films will have a “gap” in the coming years with the focus on television.

Here is the official summary for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Lucas film and director JJ Abrams once again join forces to take viewers on an epic journey far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the compelling conclusion of the groundbreaking Skywalker saga, where new legends are born and the final struggle for freedom is yet to come.

Directed by JJ Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie , Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa through the use of previously unreleased recordings made for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now plays in theaters.

The next Star Wars movie is scheduled for December 16, 2022.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for the Batmobile from Titans has been released and it unveils various versions of the iconic vehicle from Batman.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and is being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.