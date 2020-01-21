Disney fans in parts of Europe will be able to access Disney + earlier than expected.

The company accelerated the worldwide launch of Disney + by a week. It will now be deployed in eight countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24, the company announced on Tuesday. Disney has not explained why the launch date has been extended to March 31.

The cost of the streaming service in Europe will be slightly more expensive than the US subscription of $ 6.99 per month, adjusted according to exchange rates. It will cost £ 5.99 ($ ​​7.81) in the UK and € 6.99 ($ ​​7.75) per month in European countries. Disney also sells an annual subscription for £ 59.99 ($ ​​78.28) or € 69.99 ($ ​​77.64), respectively.

Other countries, including Belgium, the Nordic countries and Portugal, will have access to Disney + in the summer of 2020. Disney + was launched in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in November 2019 .

The service quickly attracted 10 million subscribers from the first day of the American launch. Disney plans to have 60 to 90 million Disney + subscribers worldwide by 2025.

The international expansion of the streaming service could come at the expense of Netflix. The latter, which has nearly 160 million subscribers worldwide, will publish its results on Tuesday after the bell, and will be the first quarter that will show investors if increasing competition hurts the business.

Streaming and integration of programs and distribution are transforming the media. Apple continues to roll out shows for Apple TV + and CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max in the spring. And last week, NBC unveiled its new streaming service, Peacock, which will launch in April.