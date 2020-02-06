Disney Animatronic loses hand on the carousel of progress

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the animatronics on Disney’s Carousel of Progress attraction malfunctioned recently.

John, the main character of the Magic Kingdom attraction, lost his hand in the first scene, according to a social media image.

John’s hand fell off during our show. by r / WaltDisneyWorld

The picture was first posted on Reddit by user coltsmcGee on Wednesday. It shows John in his chair with his right arm without a hand. The hand can be seen on the floor next to him.

This is the last case in which an animation of the attraction lost its hand. In January, guests posted pictures on Twitter showing the Daughter character also lacks a hand,

A few years ago, another Disney animatronic hit the headlines when she lost her head. The Ursula animation of the Disney California adventure attraction The Little Mermaid was videotaped while singing Her head dangled from her body,