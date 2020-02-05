Actress Disha Patani has crossed the mark of 30 million followers in the application to share Instagram photos.

Disha, who expressed her happiness for achieving the milestone in social networks, which will be seen in “Malang” by Mohit Suri, wrote a long publication, thanking all the people who have supported her and supported her journey so far.

Disha Patani’s Fandom grows, crosses 30 million on Instagram

“30 million and happy faces … I just wanted to thank all my” Malang “team, who has worked very hard every day and has given me so much love. @Mohitsuri I am lucky to be your hero, thanks for taking me the literally hand in every shot and make everything so easy and hassle free. @ vaibhavi.merchant I cannot express in words how fortunate I am to have the opportunity to work with you again, you are my wonder woman and someone I admire. “

He even thanked his “Malang” co-stars, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avrram “for being the best co-stars he could have imagined.”

“Thank you to my lovely friends for giving me a reason to do what I do every day. God bless everyone,” he wrote on Instagram.

Disha made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.” It was later seen in “Baaghi 2” and “Bharat”.

