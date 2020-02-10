Disha Patani has impressed the audience again with her latest release, Malang. The public is pouring love in abundance as its attractive appearance is creating the waves. Recently, the actress visited the Gaiety Galaxy theater and interacted with fans there. And the frenzy for Disha was real!

The Malang actress was seen greeting her fans who were cheering and screaming as soon as she entered. The actress seemed ecstatic about the response like never before.

Malang: Disha Patani witnesses the frenzy of fans while visiting a movie theater

The city theater saw a huge frenzy of fans where Disha was surrounded by the sea of ​​fans who were impressed by her character and the X factor she brought to the movie. Fans couldn’t keep calm and everyone was excited to see the actress who was really setting the screen on fire in front of them too.

The film offers the best of Disha we have seen, from its most popular avatars where we see her bikini, elegant and elegant, to conquer with her energetic presence.

Meanwhile, on the first weekend, Malang has done a business of Rs 25.36 million, which is decent.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!