Disha Patani will make a special song in the Tiger Shroff movie

After playing the protagonist alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, Disha Patani is ready to turn on the screen with a dance number in Baaghi 3. The third part of the successful franchise starring Tiger Shroff and Shradha Kapoor is ready for release on March. Song and dance are being added as a late occurrence.

According to a source close to the project, “Baaghi 3 is complete. But there was a place in the plot where a dance number sizzled perfectly. It was Tiger’s idea to corner Disha Patani to do what was necessary. “

Apparently, Disha gets paid a “bomb” for the last-minute appearance in the movie. “Disha is not making the toll-free number just because Tiger Shroff is the protagonist of the movie. He is paid a considerable amount for the item number that will reinforce the plot and add repeat value to Baaghi 3,” says a Baaghi team source .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2lN25IayH8 [/ embed]

Close friends say the couple is doing very well in real life. “Tiger is extremely busy with his career. Disha’s career is now taking off. So, there are no two guesses about what is your main focus on life at this time. Like any working class couple, they find it difficult to find time for each other. But that doesn’t mean they don’t find time to be together. They meet for dinner and vacations, but it’s hard to synchronize their time together. But they feel comfortable enough with each other to understand each other’s need to focus on their respective careers. Who knows where your relationship will go in the future? At the moment, they are doing well, ”analyzes a source close to the couple.

As for Tiger himself, this is what he has to say: “We are what we are. We share a friendship that is clearly visible to the public. Everyone is free to draw their own inferences.”

.