Disha Patani is at the best stage of her career and the actress has a cat full of movies. While busy promoting her next Malang, she spilled beans on her film with Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and why she decided to make the film. Continue reading!

Working with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the dream of almost every actress who embarks on the Hindu film industry. Disha, who debuted with M. Dhoni, worked with him not only once but twice. The actress shares a screen with him in Radh and was last seen in Bharat.

Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai: Disha Patani remains intimidated by Salura Khan Aura!

According to a report in Pinkville, while she talked about why she made the film, Disha said, “Salman just asked me if I wanted to make a film. I said yes. There is a reason why I decided to make a film, except that he had Salman and director Prabhu Dheva. It’s about the story and my character. “

Disha went on to talk about how she likes to work with Salman, but is also intimidated by his aura and charismatic presence. “She’s a star.” He has this aura around him. But he’s very kind. I respect him very much. I am still intimidated by working with him. During Bharat I was not intimidated on the screen but off the screen. I was in my mind. But when the director says something, you have to leave everything aside, after being cut I was intimidated again, ”she added.

Radhe, starring Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, along with Salman and Disha, is expected to release Eid 2020 and direct Prabhudheva.

