Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Nushrat Bharucha: actresses will get a great stardom in 2020

For some of these ladies it has not been an easy journey as it should have been. They have the appearance, the attitude and the means. And finally, everything is ready for stardom in 2020.

1. Disha Patani:

He started as the girlfriend of ‘Dhoni’ Sushant Singh Rajput in the biopic about the cricketer, then played his own real-life partner, Tiger Shroff, co-star in Baaghi 2. But he had a small role with Salman Khan in Bharat to put the beautiful Disha Patani firmly on the map. He has now exploded at the box office with his va-va-voom presence in Malang, followed by the release of Eid from Salman, Radhe. All year of the final judgment.

2. Kiara Advani:

From Fugly when Kiara Advani just didn’t seem right, until Good Newzz where, under Karan Johar’s supervision, Kiara is the new “IT” girl who just doesn’t seem to make any wrong moves. Between May and June 2020, Kiara has two possible blockbusters aligned with Akshay Kumar (Laxxmi Bomb) and then there is Indoo Ki Jawani, where he plays the hero.

3. Mrunal Kulkarni:

From a long period of television to the leading role in that horribly pretentious traffic in people melodrama Love Soniya, to playing John Abraham’s wife last year at Batla House, Mrunal Kulkarni has finally oriented himself. This year she will be seen with Farhan Khan in the sports drama Toofan by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and with Shahid Kapoor in the Gutham Tinnanuri shirt. Well done girl!

4. Nushrat Bharucha:

While Kartik Aryan has rushed to stardom, his co-star in Pyaar Ka Punchnaama and SonuKe Titu Ki Sweety and the undervalued Akash Vani have somehow lagged behind. That is about to change. Last year, Nushrat achieved great success with the Ayushman Khurrana punch machine in Dream Girl. This year he joins Raj Kummar Rao in the Chalaang of Hansal Mehta. That is a great chalaang for Nushrat.

5. Radhika Madan:

Radhika Madan, extremely motivated and convincing, showed that he has what is needed in the terrible Patakha of Vishal Bhardwaj. So, it was a delight to see grunts and screams in Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota. Despite all the acclamations that these films gave him, they did nothing for Radhika Madan’s career. He is about to have the third luck in the Shiddat of Dinesh Vijyan with Sunny Kaushal, the bright chota bhai of Vicky Kaushal. Kaushal himself is about to explode on the scene. But that is another story.

