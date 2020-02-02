Disha Patani chooses her winner of matches in the India vs New Zealand series and is NOT Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Bollywood heartbreaker Disha Patani is clearly impressed by the cricket skills of the Indian brand Jasprit Bumrah.

“If I had to choose a winning player of the match, it would be Jasprit Bumrah. He is one of the best players we have. It will be a moment of pride for all of us on February 2, while Bumrah defeats the Kiwis, “said Disha, playing fortune teller for the T20i India-New Zealand match to be held on Sunday.

The dom oomph talked about her cricket preferences at a promotional event for her next movie “Malang”. She stars with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in the film.

His co-star Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, takes root for the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

“Virat Kohli is the” sabka boss “! His passion steals the game from any opponent. The cast of Malang will celebrate India’s victory after the game,” said Anil, while sharing his views on Star Sports “Nerolac Cricket Live “along with his co-stars” Malang “, who will participate in the pre-show of the fifth T20I. on Sunday.

Kunal Kemmu is a fan of Rohit Sharma’s batting skills. “Rohit Sharma is the” hitman “of the team in India. His confidence in the field is remarkable. He is a batting master who fearlessly tries big shots and successfully scores winning races for the team,” he said.

Finally, Aditya Roy Kapur feels that KL Rahul is an “excellent complete cricket player, so pleasing to the eye.” He added: “He (Rahul) makes watching the game a pleasure. I can’t wait to see India face New Zealand in the latter. “

