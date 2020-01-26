Bollywood actress Disha Patani is thrilled to share screen space with one of her favorite actors, Anil Kapoor, in the upcoming “Malang”. She never imagined she would one day meet a veteran actor in real life while watching “Mr. India” as a child.

Disha Patani praises “Evergreen” Malang Co-Star Anil Kapoor for her!

“I stung!” I mean, I’m the girl who would watch him again and again in “Mr. India”, as he would talk to Mogamb and so on. Another thing that is happening is Mr India, who sat next to me and I work with him! (Giggles) My Lord India looks the same after many years! “Disha said to IANS.

“Seriously, Anil Sir was the most important actor on the scene.” It has been such a huge success in the film industry and yet it is so modest with child energy as if it were his first film and is here to give the best! I must remember that I learned from him the importance of discipline. It is also someone who not only thinks about himself in the film, but also about the overall impact on the scene. These things come from experience, I think, ”she added.

Directed by Mohit Suri, “Malang,” you’ll find Adityu Roy Kapoor, Kunal Khem, Amrut Khanvilkar, Shaad Randhawa, and is expected to release on February 14.

