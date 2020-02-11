Disgaea 1 Full review | Pocket tactics

Disgaea games may not be as famous as Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest; However, the series has a loyal fan base, grateful for its unconditional tactical approach. This is a new version of the first game in the series; Disgaea: Time of darkness. The original was released on PS2 in 2003. Fortunately, this updated version has improved graphics and even some exclusive features for mobile devices.

When the Demon Prince, Lahral, ​​wakes up from a two-year nap to discover that his father has died and numerous upstarts are competing for his legitimate Overlord position, he decides to do something about it. Wandering the halls of the Underworld, Lahral soon encounters numerous merchants, each with their own useful advice. There is a lot of information to absorb, but after the guarantees of a fairly condescending guy, who explained that it is possible to complete the game with minimal knowledge, I decided to move on.

The Dark Assembly building sounded disturbingly intriguing, so I entered. Here, you can add new members to your group, train characters for higher ranks and even, whether through bribes or physical strength, try to influence the Assembly itself. The initial party consists only of Lahral and Etna (a lady you will soon discover that she has her own hidden agenda), and the remaining slots are temporarily occupied by strange little penguin-like creatures, known as prinnies. While appreciating your support, I decided to try to bring a little more balance to my group by first recruiting a cleric. Unfortunately, manna is needed to recruit even the wettest character behind the ears, which meant embarking on my initial battle.

First, however, trips to the weapons and armor stores to buy a shiny new clobber. Each character can be equipped with a maximum of four elements so that inventory management is never too heavy a task. There is also a hospital nearby, making use of its healing services can cost gold, but it also gives you special items. The more healing you need, the more items you will receive, then, strangely, suffering a lot of damage is good.

The battles take place in an isometric grid. They follow the usual format for assigning shifts, but add some well-defined turns. Positioning allies in adjacent squares can trigger combined attacks, and a system of mentors allows the characters created in the Dark Assembly to benefit from the fight alongside their teacher. One option is to lift and throw adjacent characters. This allows you to pick up and launch comrades, which increases your range of motion or reaches inaccessible high points. You can also grab and throw princesses, which react like grenades based on penguins, exploding on impact. Enemies that block your path can also be grabbed and thrown across the landscape. This landscape is also full of multicolored geotiles. Depending on their color, they provide bonuses or penalties to the characters that are on them. Geotiles work with crystals, which can be destroyed or thrown, altering the composition of the landscape. The intelligent placement of crystals and deployment in geotiles will definitely give you an advantage; especially as the game progresses and the battles become much more difficult.

Disgaea is not an open-world exploration and side quest game. It is a linear sequence of tactical battles divided into ten episodes, each divided into several stages. Progress requires constantly reviewing the stages to increase the level of your character. You will be asked to do more work than the artists at a Dirty Dancing convention. Fortunately, this updated version allows players to switch to an automatic battle mode and accelerate the action by up to a factor of eight. Characters in this mode tend to throw caution to the wind and, sometimes, you will be asked to take command to reach enemies with special difficulty. However, without this ability to go through stages, the game quickly becomes repetitive and frustrating.

Frustrating because, from the beginning, it is obvious that this is a direct port of other systems. Anyone accustomed to the instinctive interfaces of the likes of Warbits and the recent launch of Apple Arcade, Spaceland, will suffer a great shock. The interface feels archaic, with all the actions that require a constant menu change instead of a simple touch and move approach. This is exacerbated when you want to perform fairly complicated chains of actions, such as moving, lifting, and throwing. The camera also causes frustration. It can only be rotated in 90 ° steps, which means that obtaining a clear overview of the action requires a constant change of the angle. Terrain characteristics remain stubbornly solid and it is too easy to overlook an enemy on the prowl and unnecessarily awkward to identify and track their units.

It is a pity that these problems affect the enjoyment of the game, as it still has many ideas that, despite the age of the game, feel fresh and innovative. To upgrade the equipment, you must travel within it, Fantastic Voyage style. Here the landscapes change to the abstract, and fighting for levels improves the element. Crazy, but also genius.

The scene graphics, about the best special movements and combos, are also performed beautifully with a group of nice characters and a classy voice acting. It is possible that part of the humor has been lost in the translation, but there is still a lot of comedy and oddities to enjoy, since our egocentric antihero begins to claim what is rightfully his. It is partly an affectionate tribute to the anime genre and a part of the self-parody, since the characters make fun of the leveling nature of the game. The music is also splendid, with a variety of diverse background melodies that throw all musical genres into the crucible.

Despite the improvements, you cannot escape the fact that Disgaea is based on a game that is more than 15 years old, with a price that is probably more than what an average mobile player spends in a year. The auto battle mode is both a blessing and a curse. Eliminates the complexity of combat and substantially reduces the original game time of 100 hours. However, the excessive use of this feature ruins Disgaea’s tactical nuances, turning the entire game into an anime too long.