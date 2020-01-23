Disease kills local child - KYMA

Health officials say flu virus is present

YUMA, Arizona (KYMA, KECY) – Yuma County health officials confirm that a child died Wednesday of complications from an illness that may be linked to the flu virus.

Sources close to the family of a Yuma child who died this week tell us that his death was caused by the flu, but health officials said they could not confirm or deny any information about the patient. Health officials have said the flu virus is present, but they cannot confirm if it was the direct cause of death.

The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy laws.

Health officials are urging community members to get the flu shot. They also advise people to adopt healthy practices during flu season, including frequent hand washing, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and staying home when you feel sick.

