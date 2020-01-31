Discovery relieves blood measurements

Blood pressure monitor on a scale. Photo credit: Monash University

Monash University researchers are on the verge of developing a revolutionary portable blood pressure monitor that can continuously provide data to patients from home.

In a worldwide first study conducted by Associate Professor Mehmet Yuce from the Department of Electrical and Computer Systems Engineering at Monash University, 43 Australian participants tested a wireless blood pressure monitor developed by the research team and delivered continuous measurements over a period of 24 hours ,

The data was recorded during a series of sedentary and physical activities during the participants’ regular day. The results were published in the renowned international journal Nature Scientific reports,

Blood pressure anomalies such as hypertension and hypotension are important risk factors for many critical short and long-term diseases, with a global disease burden of 1.25 billion people. The current gold standard for blood pressure measurement is the cuffed blood pressure monitor, which is widely used in general practitioners and hospitals.

“For nearly a century, the cuff device has been used to measure blood pressure in the healthcare sector. More invasive measures monitor the continuous blood pressure of critically ill patients who feel uncomfortable and who may be infected due to ischemia,” said Associate Professor Yuce.

The researchers used CWR (Continuous Wave Radar) and PPG (Photoplethysmogram) sensors to calculate continuous blood pressure measurements. The CWR and PPG sensors were attached to the sternum and left earlobe, respectively.

Using radar technology, the researchers were able to calculate the pre-ejection period (PEP) – the mechanical delay associated with the ejection of blood through heart movements – and the pulse time to estimate blood pressure in patients while sitting, lying down, or exercising.

The results for subjects who participated in postural tasks were 93 percent accurate, while those who did exercises achieved an 83 percent success rate.

Associate Professor Yuce and his research team have developed several prototypes of the blood pressure monitor and will conduct further tests to make it more accurate and suitable for clinical use.

“Clinicians cannot continuously measure blood pressure during sleep or during activities such as walking or running. This means that people with high, low or irregular blood pressure cannot get the critical information they need about the state of health in the area.” said Associate Professor Yuce.

“A portable device that provides comfort and everyday mobility will be a major development for the healthcare sector in Australia and internationally.”

A study was carried out with 43 participants between the ages of 40 and 65 years without previous cardiovascular problems. Participants wore both the cuff device and the breast-based prototype to monitor the difference between blood pressure values.

The blood pressure data were recorded for all participants while sitting, standing and lying on their back (facing upwards). Subsequent tests were also performed on patients who held a handle for two minutes; Cycling at a fixed speed across three different resistance levels; and in the recovery phase after cycling tasks.

The technology provides real-time access to data and gives doctors an overview of how their patients’ blood pressure changes over the course of a day and not at the time of the exam.

“The CWR sensors provide a low power, continuous, and potentially portable system with minimal physical contact to directly monitor aortic valve activity. Physicians would be interested in seeing such information for a better long-term diagnosis of their patients,” said Associate Professor Yuce.

“The results of this study demonstrate the potential superiority of CWR-based PEP extraction for various medical monitoring applications, including blood pressure monitoring.”

Malikeh Pour Ebrahim et al., Estimation of blood pressure using continuous wave radar on the body and photoplethysmogram in various posture and training conditions, Scientific reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038 / s41598-019-52710-8

