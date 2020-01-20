About 120 million years ago, a “dancing dragon” lived in the Chinese province of Jehol. The discovery of a fossil belonging to the small feathered dinosaur is new to science and helps bridge the gap between dinosaurs and birds.

Researchers named the dinosaur Wulong bohaiensis, which translates to “a dancing dragon”.

The dinosaur was roughly the size of a crow but doubled its length with a long bony tail. Its entire body was covered with feathers, with two feathers at the end of the tail.

Despite his short stature, he had a fierce, narrow face and a mouth full of sharp teeth. Like a bird, it had small, light bones and forelimbs like wings. And there were also a number of feathers on its legs.

The fossil was originally discovered in the fossil-filled Jehol province ten years ago by a farmer and was placed in the Dalian Museum of Natural History in China.

Researchers, including Ashley Poust, a postdoctoral researcher at the San Diego Natural History Museum, then analyzed the fossil (at the time, Poust was still a student at Montana State University).

The results were published last week in The Anatomical Record.

“The new dinosaur is part of an incredible (range) of feathered and winged animals that are closely linked to the origins of birds,” said Poust, the study’s author. “Studying specimens like this not only shows us the sometimes surprising paths taken by ancient life, but also allows us to test ideas about the importance of bird characteristics, including flight, in the distant past. . “

This dinosaur was a juvenile to its death, according to its bones, but its feathers resembled those of a mature adult. This suggests that the feathers grew quickly, unlike modern birds, which take time to grow their mature feathers.

“Either young dinosaurs needed these tail feathers for a function we don’t know, or they grew their feathers very differently from most living birds,” said Poust.

The dinosaur was one of the first parents of the Velociraptors, who lived 75 million years ago. His contemporaries would have been Microraptors, small feathered dinosaurs that looked like birds.

The researchers actually cut several bones from the fossil and studied them with microscopes to understand the different regions of the skeleton. They also compared him to a close relative who also seemed more mature, known as the Sinornithosaurus.

Surprisingly, this dinosaur was also growing at its death. The researchers said that histology, or cutting bones, was the only way for them to really know the life stage of the dinosaurs when they died.

“We’re talking about animals that lived twice as long as T. rex, so it’s pretty amazing how well they are preserved,” said Poust. “It’s really exciting to see these animals inside for the first time.”

The fossils of Jehol province have painted a picture of the diverse life that once flourished there. It is a region in northeast China with an abundance of exceptionally preserved fossil finds that has been studied for the past 90 years.

Researchers have learned that birds, pterosaurs and bird-like dinosaurs all live in the environment at the same time. It was also at this time that the flowering plants started to flower.

“There were a lot of flights, slides and flaps around these ancient lakes,” said Poust. “As we continue to discover more about the diversity of these small animals, it becomes interesting to see how they all were able to integrate into the ecosystem. It was an alien world, but with some of the first feathers and flowers, it would have been pretty. “