Disco Raja movie review: Ravi Tejaa's film should have belonged to the 80s

Classification: * (1 star)

Ravi Tejaa – God bless his dead career – was once king. They called him Masala Maharaj. We all know what too much masala does for a meal. In recent years, Masala de Tejaa products have caused serious indigestion in his career. After a series of flops where he apparently tried to reinvent himself (although in reality all he did was remake his same old, outdated and obsolete booty), he now returns with the most desperate and the most grotesque of all efforts to relaunch his career.

Unfortunately, Disco Raja is as dead as a corpse left languishing in a morgue. Ravi Tejaa, in the hands of director V I Anand, offers what can be vaguely described as a scientific affliction, not to be confused with science fiction. Tejaa embodies a man raised from the dead by the miracles of science. But let me tell you that no miracle, scientific or theosophical, can revive the career of Ravi Tejaa. Not if he insists on making such a buffoonish hold. Providing the public with an overdose of themselves – oh, I forgot to mention that there are two from Tejaa – is not going to help his career find his mojo. The gadgets, which used to be fun, are clearly boring here.

Tejaa’s attempts to update its image to stay in step with competition from Vijay Deverakonda and Adivi Shesh are so lame that they only add to the feeling of a scam in the cinema. As expected, the great ladies have nothing to do but sing the praises of their beloved hero, dashing, easygoing, darling (etc., etc.). And speaking of song, Thaman’s songs are pretty much the only highlights of a movie that seems to have been written in a deep sleep phase. Tejaa always dances like a meteor. If only he could hold back the audience when he wasn’t dancing.

Ravi Tejaa sleeps through a film that belongs to the 1980s but claims to be masala for millennials. For those who thought that Ravi Tejaa’s career could not fall lower than Bengal Tiger, Raja The Great, Touch Chesi Chudu, Nela Ticket and Amar Akbar Anthony… here is the answer.

