Disclosure“S Guy lawrence co-wrote a song Mac millerThe new posthumous album by circles, and it opens up the bittersweet experience.

In the articles below, Guy describes working with Mac as both an “honor” and a “privilege”. Together, the two spent a “big day” in the studio a few years ago and wrote “Blue World”, a brilliant synth -filled future bass production on which the legend of hip hop, apparently effortless, flows.

Finally, the song is revealed…

Guy opens in a tweet below: “Like a lot of Mac music, the meaning of this song has changed so much for me since his death. I hope you enjoy it as much as I wrote with such a sweet, kind and talented man. “

Mac Miller’s 28th birthday yesterday would have been.

Listen to Circles in full here.

Mac Miller – Blue World (prod. Guy Lawrence)

