Disappointing growth hits Google Parent Alphabet stocks

The Google Parents Alphabet saw weaker-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter

The Google Parent Alphabet reported rising earnings in the last three months of last year on Monday as digital advertising and cloud computing increased. However, the share suffered disappointing sales growth.

Earnings increased 19 percent year-over-year to nearly $ 10.7 billion, while the Internet giant’s revenue increased 17 percent to $ 46 billion.

Alphabet shares declined four percent after the results were released following trading. These showed higher profits than expected, but grew weaker than most forecasts.

“Our investments in deep IT, including Artificial Intelligence, Ambient Computing and Cloud Computing, provide a strong foundation for continuous growth and new opportunities across the alphabet,” said Sundar Pichai, general manager.

The fourth quarter results were the first time the company released YouTube advertising and cloud computing revenue figures, both of which saw significant growth.

“We have consistently expanded the disclosure (and) the extension we believe is the most relevant data today,” CFO Ruth Porat told reporters after the results were released.

The California technology group, which dominates online search and has developed the Android mobile operating system, is working to reduce its dependence on digital advertising, which delivers most of its money.

Cloud computing services had sales of $ 2.6 billion last quarter, up more than 50 percent, and nearly $ 9 billion a year.

Still, Google’s advertising accounted for the lion’s share of sales at $ 38 billion in the quarter, and more than 80 percent of annual sales of $ 162 billion.

Loss for “other bets”

Alphabet generated revenue of $ 172 million in the last three months of the year, resulting in an operating loss of more than $ 2 billion.

The result is that the company is under great pressure around the world to dominate the online ecosystem. Antitrust reviews take place in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

The company was also the focus of a dispute over the tax policies of multinational companies, in which global negotiators are looking for a new contract to tax digital operations around the world.

The company said it had earmarked $ 5.2 billion in income taxes in 2019 and had an effective tax rate of 13 percent.

Pichai, who had previously been CEO of Google, was promoted to the same position at Alphabet last year, which led to speculation as to whether the technology giant could try to reorganize its business.

Google misses third quarter earnings

