Director Greta Gerwig says she wanted to do “Little Women” as soon as she read the book.

“Little Women” has been part of who I am since I can remember. I don’t really remember reading the book, “Gerwig said.

Little Women: director Greta Gerwing talks about why she always wanted to make a movie based on the classic novel

“I think they read it to me because it seems like there was never a time when I didn’t know who Jo March was. She was always my girl, the person I wanted to be and the person I expected her to be. So, I always had the idea that this character was one of those who could one day do something, ”he added.

Gerwig’s “Little Women” retell the much-loved classic novel by Louisa May Alcott of the 19th century about four young women in the era of the United States Civil War. It features Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper and James Norton.

“Little Women” premieres in India on February 7.

The film will be released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!